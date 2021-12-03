Notification Settings

Christmas beer launched at Black Country brewery

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished:

It is traditional for staff at the Backyard Brewhouse at Brownhills to come up with seasonal beers to tempt their customers' tastebuds and this year is no exception.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......02/12/2021 Get that party going with the Christmas beer launch at Backyard brewhouse, Brownhills , Walsall. Pictured,Austen Morgan..
For those looking for a tipple of something a little different Sanity Claus and Bad Santa might prove to be the answer.

As many as 6,000 bottles of each have been specially brewed and are going on sale through the brewery shop and online and at many local off-licences.

Austen Morgan, the 49-year-old Brewhouse director, said: "It is traditional to crate seasonal beers.

"We set up the micro-brewery in 2008 and see as important to produce Christmas beers.

"They are always a key seller as people tend to stock up at home.

"Regardless of whether they drink at home or in the pub people tend to want something different.

"This year we have produced two Christmas beers in bottles.

"Bad Santa sells for £2.70 a bottle from the brewery and online and people can buy a case for £20.

"Sanity Claus costs £2.30 per bottle or people can buy a case of eight bottles for £17.

"For those wanting a case of each beer the cost is £35.

"We have produced about 6,000 bottles of each beer and once these have gone off the shelves they will be gone.

"The brewery usually produces between five and eight different beers at any one time.

"Customers will also notice that we have refreshed our brand with a new label design."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

