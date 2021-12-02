Privacy fears over plan for new 30-bed care home in Walsall

The former Social Care and Inclusion Response Centre in Brownhills Road, Walsall. Photo: Google

Exemplar Health Care is looking to redevelop the former Social Care and Inclusion Response Centre in Brownhills Road into the two-storey facility and create around 100 full and part time jobs in the process.

If approved by Walsall Council’s planning committee, the specialist care home would be the company’s first in Walsall catering for adults with complex needs.

But officers said representations have been made by residents concerned about the proposed two-storey 8.8 metre high new building.

The said the concerns were the proposed build will overlook gardens on Lichfield Road, it would impact views and privacy of the gardens and it would alter the views from gardens as existing building is only one storey.

Despite these concerns, committee members are being recommended to give the go-ahead to the proposal at a meeting on Thursday as officers said the proposal would not have a significant impact on neighbours or the area.

The company, which was established in 1999, said there was a need for such a facility in Walsall which will provide care for a range of needs including Parkinson’s, complex dementia, Huntington’s Disease, acquired brain injury, spinal injury, mental health and physical disabilities.

Representatives added the development would provide a range of benefits for the area.

They said: “The proposal will facilitate the redevelopment of a vacant brownfield site, bringing it back into positive use and would provide much-needed facility of this type in the Walsall area.

“The proposed scheme provides a high-quality accommodation for service users, with well-sized private rooms and communal areas to meet different needs. This includes lounges, quiet lounges, activity rooms and training rooms.

“The facility will enable local people to be able to use local facilities which meet their needs, rather than having to stay for prolonged periods in hospital awaiting bed spaces or relocating away from the Walsall area.

“[It] would generate new employment opportunities in the local area, both in terms of temporary opportunities within the construction phase and in excess of 100 full /part time jobs when the home is operational.

“The range of long-term jobs will be substantial and will include medical professionals as well as ancillary support staff.