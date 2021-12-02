National Express West Midlands axe 77 bus service between Walsall and Streetly

The 77 bus will no longer run to Walsall

From Sunday the bus, which used to run between Sutton Coldfield and Walsall, will now terminate at the Hardwick Arms in Streetly.

National Express West Midlands advised passengers to use the 935 service to travel between Walsall and Streetly.

Managing director David Bradford said: "We are making small changes to many of our bus timetables to improve the punctuality of our services. We are adding in buses and drivers to improve reliability, especially at school times. I’d like to remind customers in Birmingham, Solihull and the Black Country to check our website for up-to-date information on the new times for their bus.”

"Could I also remind all our customers that since Tuesday 30 November 2021, it’s now mandatory to wear face coverings on all public transport, including buses, unless you’re exempt, so please remember to bring one with you for your journey.

"Travelling by bus is really safe - we are still carrying out enhanced cleaning of shared surfaces; using a long-lasting antimicrobial protective coating which is certified to kill covid - even between cleans; and our cleaners are still jumping on buses at key interchanges, town centres and bus stations."

He added: "We know how important ventilation is in the fight against covid-19 - buses leave the depots with windows open to keep fresh air flowing through the bus. And our buses open their doors every two minutes on average."

Most 77 journeys will run between Sutton Coldfield and Streetly (Hardwick Arms) only and will no longer serve Walsall. The route of the 77 will be the same between Sutton Coldfield & Blackwood Road, then Foley Road West and Chester Road to Hardwick Arms.

Bus 935 provides an alternative between Streetly and Walsall. Bus 934 provides an alternative between Barr Beacon and Walsall. Service 6 will still run directly between Sutton Coldfield and Walsall.

All journeys on Sundays and some on weekdays will still run to Walsall (as service 77A).

The number 46 bus between Northfield and QE hospital will run on a reduced service.