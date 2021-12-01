More children go missing in Walsall since end of lockdown

Figures reveal there has been an overall increase in children and young people reported missing by 20 per cent in 2021 compared with 12 months ago.

Missing ‘episodes’ have also shot up in the past few months from 233 in April to 288 in September.

Officers told members of Walsall Council’s children’s services scrutiny committee the number of missing children dropped in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions and the rise this year was expected.

Helena Kucharczyk. head of performance improvement and quality, added the increase in missing episodes was down to some children going AWOL numerous times.

In the peak lockdown months in 2020, 22 children went missing with 37 reports made in April. In May, 30 children went missing and 57 reports made while in June, 39 went missing with 56 episodes logged.

But the numbers were much higher this year with 49 going missing and 86 reports made in April, 58 missing children and 94 episodes in May and 42 children missing 69 reports in June.

Latest data, however, shows only a slight increase with 49 children going missing and 83 episodes reported in September this year compared with 45 missing children and 94 reports in 2020.

Reasons given for children included trying to make or avoid contact with family members and risks of criminal or sexual exploitation.

Every child is offered a ‘return home’ interview to help understand the reasons for their disappearance.

A report to committee said: "The number of children who are going missing has increased from 233 to 288 on a rolling 12 months basis – an increase of 20 per cent.

"The average number of missing episodes per child or young person is three, however, in reality, some young people only go missing once, while others go missing multiple times.

"It should be noted that while the target for this indicator is for it to decrease, the 2020-21 out-turn included lockdown where fewer children went missing due to the unique circumstances of the pandemic.

"Each child that is reported as missing living in Walsall who the council has responsibility for is offered a return home interview to understand the context of the missing incidence.