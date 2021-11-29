Death of man whose body was found at Walsall playing field is not suspicious

A body found at a playing field in the Black Country is not being treated as suspicious.

Bentley West Playing Fields, Churchill Road, Walsall
Officers who were searching for a missing man were alerted to Bentley West Playing Fields on Churchill Road in Walsall at around 7am on Friday.

Paramedics and police attended the scene and found a man collapsed in the field.

West Midlands Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious, and has been referred to the coroner.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said, "We were called at 7:04am to Bentley West Playing Fields in Churchill Road.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, crews found a man.

"Sadly it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased on scene.”

