Man's body found at Walsall playing field

Bentley West Playing Fields. Photo: Google

Paramedics and police were called to Bentley West Playing Fields on Churchill Road in Walsall at around 7am on Friday.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where on arrival they found a man lying down in the field.

Nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said, "We were called at 7:04am to Bentley West Playing Fields in Churchill Road.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, crews found a man. Sadly it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased on scene.”