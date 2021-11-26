Man's body found at Walsall playing field

A man has died after being found collapsed at a playing field in the Black Country.

Bentley West Playing Fields. Photo: Google
Paramedics and police were called to Bentley West Playing Fields on Churchill Road in Walsall at around 7am on Friday.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where on arrival they found a man lying down in the field.

Nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said, "We were called at 7:04am to Bentley West Playing Fields in Churchill Road.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, crews found a man. Sadly it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased on scene.”

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

