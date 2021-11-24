Tributes paid to 'loving and kind-hearted' mother killed in Walsall crash

Baljinder Kaur was aged 32 when she was killed in a crash in Walsall

Baljinder Kaur, known as Bal, died in a two-car crash on Broadway in Walsall on Sunday.

The 32-year-old was named by police as the victim on Wednesday as her family paid tribute to a woman they described as "both inside and out".

"It is with great sadness which has left the whole family devastated at the loss of a mother, wife, daughter and sister," they wrote in a statement.

"Everyone who truly knew Baljinder, but better known to them as Bal, knew her as a loving and kind-hearted person, beautiful both inside and out.

"She touched so many hearts, brought happiness to anyone she spoke to. Such a shame she had to depart from the world at a very young age. She will be truly missed.

"If anyone has any information regarding this tragic incident, please come forward and assist the police with their enquiries.

Flowers left in tribute to Baljinder at the scene of the Broadway crash

"The whole family would kindly request that you respect our privacy, whilst we come to terms with this distressful ordeal."

Baljinder was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa when it was involved in a crash with a yellow Audi S3 near the University of Wolverhampton's Walsall campus.

Both cars were left with major damage, with the Corsa ending up on its side off the road and the Audi left crumpled on the carriageway.

Two male passengers from the Audi were taken to hospital and a 22-year-old man reported by police to have been behind the wheel was was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has now been released under investigation.

Flowers have since been left in tribute to Baljinder at the crash scene next to Magdalene Road, where metal railings remain bent from damage caused in the crash.