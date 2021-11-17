Problem pipe finally found after three-month water leak in Walsall

The problem pipe on Birchover Road has finally been found

The leak on Birchover Road, in the Birchills area of Walsall, was first reported three months ago by residents.

Severn Trent visited the site four times in a bid to to fix the leak but were unable to find the problem pipe during the first three attempts.

The leak did not cause any supply issues but was described as "more complicated than first thought" by the water company.

Residents have now pointed out alleged hypocrisy after seeing Severn Trent release an advert which provides people with 'top tips' on how to save water - despite a pipe leaking water for three months.

A Severn Trent Spokesman said: "We have progressed removal of temporary lights and reinstatement as priority.