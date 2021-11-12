McDonald's customers fined for spending more than 10 minutes in Walsall car park

gg

As soon as customers enter the Littleton site in Wisemore, Walsall, they are clocked by cameras, meaning time is ticking while they queue for food.

The petition has been created by Councillor Lee Jeavons after multiple reports over the last two weeks of people receiving fines.

It is believed this is the result of the landowner, not McDonald's, but petitioners are hoping the fast food giant will use its commercial power to help with the situation.

Councillor Jeavons said: “This has come to my attention from another councillor as I used to be in charge of highways.

"Number plate recognition is being used, you trigger it when you go in, then you sit in a queue for your food, if you eat in the car park, you’re likely go over the 10 minutes you’re allowed.

"According to planning permission, McDonald's customers are supposed to be able to park for free, the problem is none of the McDonald's bays are marked out.

"I think it's disgraceful, people are unaware fines are in place, I think the waiting time should be longer than that."

The land is operated by Ocean Parking and only provides up to 10 minutes free parking, meaning anyone who takes longer must either pay before leaving or face a £100 fine.

Signs around the site state that ANPR cameras are in use for the purposes of car park management.

Fines received from the operator are reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

Explore Learning Walsall, The Royal Punjab and Travelodge also occupy the site however original planning permission documents reveal that McDonald's bays are supposed to be clearly marked out.

The petition hopes the time limit will be extended to a reasonable level and all fines incurred will be rescinded or repaid.

The sign at the site with small print on the 10 minute limit

A spokesman for McDonald's said: "We are aware of parking issues around our Littleton restaurant and we have contacted the managing agent to further understand and help resolve the issue."

Ocean Parking has been contacted for comment but is yet to respond.