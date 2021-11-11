Severn Trent still struggling to fix leaking pipe three months on

Roadworks on Birchover Road in Walsall

The leak on Birchover Road, in the Birchills area of Walsall, was first reported three months ago by residents.

Severn Trent has been out four times in a bid to to fix the leak, but have been unable to locate the problem pipe.

Chris Jones, from Birchills, said: "Where do we go from here, they have dug three holes and they still haven't found the pipe.

"And now we've got to go through it all again, you would think now we would have technology that could get this sorted."

Severn Trent was due to be back at the site on Thursday afternoon to make yet another attempt at locating the pipe.

The leak is not causing any supply problems but was described as "more complicated than first thought" earlier in the week.

A Severn Trent statement said: “We’re really sorry for the time it’s taking to find the leak on Birchover Road in Walsall.

"We’d like to reassure customers that we’re doing everything we can to pinpoint where it’s coming from.

"This includes using specialist equipment, which will help us explore our complex network of water pipes much quicker and in greater detail.