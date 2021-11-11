Schoolgirl sells her books for Acorns Hospice

Bethany Lunney is selling her book in aid of Acorns Children’s Hospice

Bethany Lunney originally wrote a short story in primary school but decided to develop it into an 88-page book.

Titled 'Goodbye Granny Rose', the book costs £5 to buy with all proceeds going to Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Lynette Lunney, Bethany's mother, said: "We are very proud, it was incredible watching her develop the story, sitting at her computer for hours and bringing us chapter after chapter.

"I asked her which charity she would like to support and she said Acorns Children's Hospice, she is aware of their stuff as I follow them.

Bethany is holding a book signing at Malvern Book Co-operative on St Ann's Road in Malvern from 11am to 2pm Saturday.

She said she can't believe she actually wrote the book and doesn't think anyone is going to come to the signing.