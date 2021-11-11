Chance for youngsters to enjoy Christmas holiday activities

Tenstar and Actifit join forces to create a holiday activity and food programme to provide children with breakfast and lunch as well as fun activities. Pictured left, Tom Roderick, Ellis Bailey and Dominic Widdop.

The programme will see children enjoying free fun activities including educational gaming.

Coventry-based TENSTAR is taking part in what is thought to be the first holiday activity programme of its kind involving a partnership with a professional gaming company.

The Activity Programme will take place from 8.30am to 1pm each day from December 20 to December 23 at Delves Junior School in Walsall.

Activities will include team-building and sport as well as gaming.

Tom Roderick, chief executive officer for TENSTAR, said: "We believe this is the first holiday activity programme of its type to include a gaming aspect.

"We have carried out taster sessions at schools and found that there is a demand from children.

"We were commissioned by Walsall Council in collaboration with Acti-Fit, who are based in Cannock, to provide educational gaming as part of the activities on offer to children.

"Our hope is to run these holiday activity club programmes elsewhere and we are in talks with local authorities in Staffordshire, Wolverhampton and Warwickshire.

"The holiday activity programme in Walsall will also see breakfast and lunch included.

"This will be the first time that many children will be able to engage with computer gaming.

"We feel it is important to provide digital inclusion and to create aspirations among children and to inspire them into careers.

"Gaming is the fastest growing sport globally and helps children work on mind craft building and other programmes.

"There will be 50 places each day for young people to take part in the activity programme which is free-of-charge.