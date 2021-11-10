Covid-19 cases falling in Walsall but concerns remain over uptake of vaccinations by school children

Public health officers said latest statistics showed the number of positive cases in the borough have dropped over the past couple of weeks following a surge earlier in October.

In the seven days up to November 5, the number of confirmed cases was 888 which represented a drop of just over 11 per cent. The case rate for Walsall stood at 309.1 per 100,000 population.

Three weeks ago, the weekly number of positive cases was more than 1,000 with rates at more than 460 per 100,000.

But worrying data showed only 24 per cent of 12-15 year olds had been administered their first dose of the vaccine to date.

At a scrutiny overview committee meeting on Tuesday, Councillor Suky Samra said: “My 12 year old son recently had his vaccination and when I asked how many in his class had it, he said only four. So that is concerning.”

Geraint Griffiths-Dale, Walsall Managing Director, Black Country and West Birmingham CCG, said the vaccination facility in the Saddlers Centre was now available for walk in jabs for children aged between 12 and 15.

He said: “Our messages remains for everyone to come forward. Nobody’s missed their opportunity.

“Because of the quick turnaround of vaccinations being offered on the school site and the vaccination being delivered, we did see consent rates quite low.

“That’s why we’ve offered the walk-in facilities at the Saddlers. Parents and children who have now reflected and want the vaccine, we now have the facility.

“We have seen a much higher take up of people coming to the Saddlers than we did in the early waves.