Illegal vape pens are seized in Walsall raids

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished:

Bags of illegal 'super strength' disposable vape pens with an estimated street value of £14,000 have been seized in the Black Country.

Illegal Vapes seized from Walsall Town Centre
A series of covert operations in the centre of Walsall resulted in hundreds of illegal vapes being seized with some containing five times the legal amount of nicotine.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader of Walsall Council with a portfolio for regulatory services, said: “Looking at this recent haul of seized vapes, I’m very pleased these products have been ‘vaporised’ from our streets.

"Well done Trading Standards, the sale of these super strength pens and vapes is widespread in a range of businesses - not just in Walsall, but across the whole country.

"The council is very concerned to see products like these ‘normalised’ in different settings, in some cases, they have even turned up in fish and chip shops.

"This may also give a false sense of security to those buying them and will mask the danger."

The illegal vapes pose a hazard to children and young people with many having brightly coloured packaging to make them more attractive.

Councillor Perry added: “They do not belong in any store, but in the incinerator - and that is exactly where we will take them if we find that any shop trader is selling them here in Walsall.

"The council will continue to take a zero tolerance approach to the production and sale of illegal vapes, illicit tobacco and use every enforcement action there is to shut it down.”

