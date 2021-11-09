Deputy mayor finally chosen

Pelsall ward councillor Rose Martin has been voted as the deputy mayor of Walsall

Tory Rose Martin was voted into the civic role at a meeting on Monday, November 8, despite a last ditch attempt by Labour to put forward their previous candidate Sean Coughlan.

At a stormy meeting in September, the Conservatives blocked Councillor Coughlan’s appointment, citing his mental health issues and the possible impact the role would have on him.

This sparked outrage amongst the opposition Labour group, who chose to leave the meeting in protest.

Walsall Labour group leader Aftab Nawaz put forward Councillor Coughlan’s name again after authority boss Mike Bird nominated Councillor Martin.

But he was told he couldn’t put Councillor Coughlan’s name forward after a decisive decision was taken at the previous meeting.

Monitoring officer Tony Cox said: "Councillor Coughlan cannot be moved as deputy mayor.

"This matter came before council on September 20 when council made a clear decision and it was a decision that Councillor Coughlan should not be elected as deputy mayor.

"That decision has not been varied, under a rule in the council’s constitution, to allow this to take place.

"It would have needed to have been a nomination signed by five members revoking the previous decision of council."

Councillor Nawaz said: "I think this decision is wrong and I think we should be allowed to nominate Councillor Coughlan.

"Obviously Mr Cox has better knowledge of the constitution than me but I do feel Walsall borough has done a disservice to Sean and to the principle of seniority.

"It’s a regressive step."

Independent councillor Pete Smith also voted against Councillor Coughlan becoming deputy mayor but said his record as leader were his reasons for doing so and not his mental health problems.

He said: "I’ve come to the conclusion that the principle of seniority across the board is now dead.

"It’s obvious you can’t be mayor of this borough without the support of or the acquiescence of the controlling group.

"I will support the nomination of the controlling group whether that be Labour, Conservative or whatever.

"So I will support the nomination of Councillor Rose Martin."

Councillor Bird added: "It’s very sad this has become a football.

"However, in May, we will be looking to nominate a deputy mayor for the next municipal year and I sincerely hope seniority will then prevail."