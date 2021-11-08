Walsall leak still not fixed after three weeks of repairs

Severn Trent have been out numerous times to the site in Birchover Road, in the Birchills area of Walsall, but the repair is proving more complicated than first thought.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry for the time it’s taking for us to repair the leak on Birchover Road.

“The leak is not causing any supply problems, but upon inspections the repair is proving to be more complicated than first thought.

“We’ve also been out to site today, and further work and inspections are required for teams to complete the repair.