Ex-soldier gives Black Country home Remembrance Day makeover

Jason Fellows has decorated his house on Goldsmith Road

Jason Fellows, from Walsall, served in the 1st Battalion Staffordshire Regiment.

It was the same regiment his father served in.

He has now covered his Goldsmith Road home in crocheted poppies made by this late mother Mandy, along with Armistice Day artwork and wreaths.

Jason Fellows served in the Staffordshire Regiment

He said: “All the poppies I have used were part of a project from my mom. She gave them to me before she died earlier in the year, she had crocheted 300 poppies.

"I have done what I can with what she made and I plan on expanding it year on year.