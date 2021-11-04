Volunteer champion honoured with civic reception

Balbir Seimar is pictured with Councillor Chris Towe, husband Ranjit Seimar, ambassador for young people Madeleine Holland, and chair of IAG Imran Sacha at Walsall Town Hall with her British Empire Medal

Balbir Seimar was given a civic reception at Walsall Town Hall by council leaders and members of voluntary organisations from across the borough in recognition of her 30 years of charitable work.

A presentation was also made to the 63-year-old of her British Empire Medal, which she was awarded in the New Years Honours list for services to the homeless and to the community in Walsall.

Walsall ambassador for young people Madeleine Holland helped to organise the reception and spoke warmly about Ms Seimar and her selfless nature during the pandemic.

She said: "Amidst the pandemic, it has been an extraordinary difficult and challenging time for everyone and we have all experienced loss of loved ones in form of friends, relatives and colleagues.

"We have been touched in a way, never experienced before, with Balbir saying she was amongst them and, right from the outset, Balbir decided to support anyone and everyone.

"She did not how she would manage this alongside her day job, but her love for humanity, determination and passion took over and, of course, with God's grace, she took the lead."

Among the work done by Ms Seimar included knocking on doors and producing leaflets to find out who needed extra support and offering to help them with whatever services were required.

This included collaborating with other charities to replenish food banks, shopping for those in need, video calling and offering a befriending service which helped isolated people a place to go and a person to speak to.

She also continued to assist charities such as World Against Single Use Plastic and ensure the charity has a link with the Commonwealth games in 2022 in Birmingham through offering volunteer opportunities.

Ms Holland also spoke of the volunteer organisations benefitting from Ms Seimar's work.

She said: "She sits on Walsall IAG, helping to ensure the local community is represented and supported.

"She is also a Stand by Me Ambassador, whereby she promotes the reporting of hate crime by supporting and encouraging people to come forward."

Ms Seimar said: "The people of Walsall and surrounding areas are wonderful and it has and continues to give me immense pleasure to serve the community.

"I am truly happy, excited, proud but deeply humbled to be recognised for helping, serving, something I feel passionate about and my human values tells me is the right thing to do."