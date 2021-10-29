Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine appointments for 12 to 15-year-olds available in the Black Country

The Saddlers Vaccination Centre, at Saddlers Shopping Centre, Walsall..

Youngsters can get jabbed at The Saddlers Centre in Walsall or Tipton Sports Academy with no appointment needed.

It comes after hundreds of children have already had their vaccine across the two sites and also at the Cardiac Rehab Gym at Birmingham City Hospital.

Alex Castle-Ennis, a 12-year-old who had his vaccine this week at The Saddlers Centre, said: “It went well, I hardly felt anything. I did feel a little bit nervous beforehand but after having it now there was definitely no need to feel nervous.

"I decided to have the vaccine as there’s loads of people out there who don’t want to have it or can’t be protected by it, so taking that little step and having the vaccine helps protect others."

His mother Katie Castle-Ennis, added: "I brought Alex today to help protect our family and other people. We had his letter come through from the NHS yesterday, and decided to come here today to get it done as soon as possible.

"I definitely think it’s worth 12-15-year-olds getting the vaccine, to help protect them and protect you.”

Also receiving their Covid-19 vaccine during the half term break was Ben Grove, aged 12. He said: “Last year my nan got diagnosed with lung cancer so if she got Covid it wouldn’t be very good as she’s a high risk. I wanted to get the vaccine to keep her safe, as well as my family and everyone around me.

“I wasn’t sure if it was going to hurt but it didn’t at all, it just felt like a little scratch. It’s literally 30 minutes out of your day and it’s all done.”

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Those who want to be vaccinated should be able to as soon as possible, so it’s fantastic that we can now offer walk-in appointments to 12-15-year olds.

"We’re just a few days into the half term break and the response from this age group has been brilliant already. It’s great to see so many young people come forward for their Covid-19 vaccine and play their part to help stop the spread of this virus.

"The vaccine is the best defence we have against Covid-19, so I urge all families and young people to consider taking up the offer of a jab as soon as possible."