Strongman Kevin Brown attempting to break electric car pulling world record in Walsall

Kevin Brown is attempting to break another world record

Former discuss champion Kevin Brown will try and pull and electric car 100m faster than anyone before in aid of Young Lives VS Cancer charity.

The Birmingham record breaker will be pulling an all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E outside Evans Halshaw's showroom, Pleck Road, on Saturday at 11am.

Chris Harper, from Evans Halshaw, said: "After a difficult two years for everyone, it's amazing to be able to host something so positive in our local community.

"It is our first dealership event since the Covid restrictions and it would be fantastic to see some familiar faces coming down to support Kevin on Saturday."

He added: "Kevin is very well known locally. He has done so much for various charities and the local community over the years.

"The Mustang Mach-E weighs nearly 2.2tons! So Kevin will need the whole of Walsall behind him and wishing him all the best on the day."

There is also a chance for people to win the electric car Kevin is pulling through a charity raffle which will raise money for children's cancer charity Young Lives VS Cancer.

Chris added: "We will also be giving people the chance to win the very same Mustang Mach-E for a long weekend.