Wyrley Juniors Football Club wins £1,000 in recognition of its community work

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

Wyrley Juniors Football Club netted £1,000 after their community work during the pandemic was recognised by Nationwide Building Society.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 11/10/21 .Photo of Keith Hardy at football club.Nationwide Building Society has awarded Wyrley Juniors FC a Â£1000 grant to help the club in anyway they see fit..Pictured celebrating is chairman Keith Hardy..
WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 11/10/21 .Photo of Keith Hardy at football club.Nationwide Building Society has awarded Wyrley Juniors FC a Â£1000 grant to help the club in anyway they see fit..Pictured celebrating is chairman Keith Hardy..

The football club was one of 50 teams across the country to win a Mutual Respect Grant which rewards positivity and respect in grass roots football.

More than 600 teams applied for the grants but Wyrley Juniors clinched the grant for the work they had carried out in community during Covid lockdowns. This included helping lonely and aged residents at Christmas and New Year, supporting care home and NHS staff and donating cash and items to local foodbanks.

Keith Hardy, chairman of the club, said: “This was a wonderful surprise to the club as we are raising funds for our new facility development during difficult financial times.

"We are delighted that the work we do within the community has been recognised."

Emily Barker, brand partnerships manager at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Mutual respect is something that we value at the core of Nationwide in everything we do, so to be able to give these grants to the clubs that need them the most and those that themselves have demonstrated respect on and off the pitch is really exciting.

"We are looking forward to seeing how grassroots clubs put the money to use and the difference it makes.”

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News