Wyrley Juniors Football Club wins £1,000 in recognition of its community work

Nationwide Building Society has awarded Wyrley Juniors FC a £1000 grant to help the club in anyway they see fit. Pictured celebrating is chairman Keith Hardy.

The football club was one of 50 teams across the country to win a Mutual Respect Grant which rewards positivity and respect in grass roots football.

More than 600 teams applied for the grants but Wyrley Juniors clinched the grant for the work they had carried out in community during Covid lockdowns. This included helping lonely and aged residents at Christmas and New Year, supporting care home and NHS staff and donating cash and items to local foodbanks.

Keith Hardy, chairman of the club, said: “This was a wonderful surprise to the club as we are raising funds for our new facility development during difficult financial times.

"We are delighted that the work we do within the community has been recognised."

Emily Barker, brand partnerships manager at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Mutual respect is something that we value at the core of Nationwide in everything we do, so to be able to give these grants to the clubs that need them the most and those that themselves have demonstrated respect on and off the pitch is really exciting.