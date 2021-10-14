Traffic misery fears as council unveils Walsall 'super tip' plans to residents

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/10/21 .Consultation at Aldridge Library, to allow residents to view and discuss their concerns about the huge recycling centre due to be built on Middlemore Lane, Aldridge..

The state-of-the-art Household Waste and Recycling Centre will be built on the old McKechnie Brass Works, Middlemore Lane, Aldridge and will help Walsall borough increase the amount of recycling by more than 25 per cent a year.

However, at a public exhibition in Aldridge Library, residents raised fears the traffic created by the site would cause them misery.

Janice Clark, 76, said: “We don’t like the idea at all because it will bring more lorries and cars which will be terrible. We have lived here for 54 years and dread to think of the traffic it will bring.

“I don’t want it, when people say where do you live and we say “by the super-tip” it doesn’t sound very good does it?”

Walsall Council has been urging people not to call the site a tip, saying it is "so much more".

Janice’s husband Barry added: “We live in Middlemore Lane so do not want all the traffic it will bring, it is bad anyway so we do not want anymore.”

Rushall Councillor Richard Worrall also visited the exhibition and complained about potential traffic problems.

Walsall Council environmental resources manager Jo Cockbill chats to Aldridge residents Barry and Janice Clark about the proposals

He said: “There will be a growth of traffic, so where will this all go? I think people will closely look at the actual final plan.

“The bone of contention is obviously going to be the traffic but we will have to see what happens.”

Janet Aldridge added: “I’m glad that I came here because I understand about it, I was worried about the smells and the traffic.

“A lot of people were worried they were going to build a big, smelly tip but that I’ve been told that will not be the case, there will be a lot of recycling going on.”

The new facility will have a re-use and up-cycling shop, selling refreshed household furniture and goods and will also cater for small businesses to top fly-tipping.

Resident Janet Aldridge chats to Walsall Council contracts manager Simon Guest about the new plans

As part of proposals, the Fryers Road site will also be revamped and when the new Middlemore Lane site is finished the Merchants Way site will close.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Deputy Leader of Walsall Council said: “These proposals are much needed and will bring a long derelict site back in to use which will really be of benefit to Walsall.

“As our population increases, so does the need for everyone to be more considerate of our environment and to manage waste more effectively.”

He added: “Importantly the new HWRCs will also house banks of solar panels, generating much of the renewable energy needed to run each site. This is cost effective and sustainable with the added bonus that it saves residents’ time."