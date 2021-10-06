Crowds turn out to cheer on Women's Tour cyclists in Walsall

Amy Pieters celebrates winning stage two of the Women's Tour

However, debutante Clara Copponi moved into the race lead after a dramatic finale.

The six day race has already seen riders competing in Oxfordshire and there was excitement on the streets when 82 cyclists prepared for the 63.6 mile race between Walsall and Trimpley.

Only 78 riders finished and today the race moved on to Atherstone in North Warwickshire.

Having completed 249 kilometres in just two days the competitors have another 300 kilometres to complete in the next four days.

During the second day of the race locally the riders completed laps around Barr Beacon and Barr Common.

Among the riders was Alice Towers, who used to ride for Lichfield and who was the youngest competitor at only 18-years-old but who celebrates her 19th birthday on October 12.

She finished with a 70th placing.

Also among the riders were the current world champion Elisa Balsamo, from Italy, who won her title only two weeks ago.

Lizzie Deignan, a British Olympic silver medallist from 2012 came in at 45th place.

Pieters won from a 10-rider group who broke clear inside the final 10 kilometres of racing, and took advantage of support from team-mate Demi Vollering to out-sprint Copponi and Sheyla Gutierrez took third.

Copponi and Pieters are level on time, while only six others are within 10 seconds of the race lead going into today's individual time trial in Atherstone.

The Tour of Britain is a multi-stage cycling race conducted on British roads and is part of the UCI Women's World Tour.

during the next few days the race will move to Southend-on-Sea, Colchester and finally to Felixstowe on October 9.

The winner will be named Women's Tour Champion of the British round.