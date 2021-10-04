Labour member suspended amid allegations

Campaign organiser Nick Dodds with Leader of the A34 Safety Action Group, Annette Pereira. Photo: Gurdip Thandi LDR

Nick Dodds has been placed on administrative suspension from the party while an investigation into comments he allegedly made at the Labour Party Conference last week is carried out.

Mr Dodds, who has previously stood as a candidate in Walsall Council elections, said he was unable to make any comment due to the ongoing inquiry.

As well as standing for election, he has taken part in campaigns in the borough including the protest for free school meals as well as a demonstration calling for the trees on the A34 Birmingham Road to be saved in the Sprint Bus plans.

Walsall Labour group leader Aftab Nawaz and deputy Khizar Hussain released statements, saying they were aware of the issue.

Councillor Nawaz said: “An investigation is rightly taking place to establish the facts.

“There is no place at all in Walsall Labour for anti-Semitic, Islamophobic or racist views.”

Councillor Nawaz said that the party stood in solidarity with members of the Jewish community in Walsall.

He added: “Walsall Labour will always be a welcoming place for all people irrespective of their religious background.

“I and the Labour group welcome and value all members, from all backgrounds and will continue to do so.”