Emergency exercise planned at Walsall Manor Hospital

Walsall Manor Hospital

The exercise will take place within and around Walsall Manor Hospital's emergency department.

Members of the public are being reassured that the exercise forms part of Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust's emergency preparedness, resilience and response (EPRR) programme – the NHS needs to plan for, and respond to, a wide range of incidents and emergencies that could affect health or patient care. Exercises such as this are a vital way of testing arrangements in place in the event of an emergency or incident.

The simulated fire exercise between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 29, will see an emergency scenario set for staff and the fire service. Several vehicles from West Midlands Fire Service will be on site as part of this – and there is no cause for alarm. All vehicles will leave the hospital site once the exercise has finished and no healthcare services will be affected whilst it takes place.

Mark Hart, Walsall Healthcare’s head of EPRR, said: “The exercise offers a great opportunity for staff to experience a pressurised environment and understand how key decisions would be made, as well as giving them the chance to work with multi-agency partners, strengthening our relationships with them.