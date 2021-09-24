Students urged to get Covid jabbed

Inside the vaccination clinic set up at the University of Wolverhampton's Gorway campus in Walsall

Ellie-Mae Parker has backed the setting up of a temporary vaccination clinics at the Wolverhampton University campuses, saying it is vital people protect themselves and others.

The clinics were set up on campus by Walsall Council and the health trust in time for ‘Welcome Week’ at the university and will run until October 1.

Miss Parker, aged 21 years old, is a third year student and has had both of her vaccines for some time, being a front-line worker.

Student midwife Ellie-Mae Parker is encouraging fellow students to get vaccinated against Covid

She said: “We do a medical surgical placement where we do a bit more of the nursing side and I’ve worked on active Covid wards and seen first hand how horrendous it can be.

“It really takes you by surprise and is really heartbreaking. It affects everybody of all ages, no matter who you are. You can still get it.

“As someone who has seen what Covid can do first hand to people, especially if they are not vaccinated. It can be very devastating for family, loved ones and friends.

“The vaccine will reduce your chances of getting it or getting as bad as it can. I’d urge everybody to get it.”

Nick Grinter, who is studying Mathematics with QTS to become a teacher contracted Covid in August, after he had been vaccinated with both doses.

The 38-year-old said he felt run down and lethargic and lost his sense of smell and taste. But he added he was glad he had both jabs which he feels prevented him from getting worse.

On people getting jabbed, he said: “I haven’t got any other health concerns but I’d be worried about who I pass it on to.

“So if there is anything I could do to improve things it would be foolish of me not to.

“I can understand people being nervous at the beginning but the jabs are being used on the elderly and vulnerable for over a year now and they’re going on to their third doses.

“It’s clearly working because I know people who are older who have had Covid but not been hospitalised. I think it is the responsible thing for people to do.”

Tayabah Mahmood, who is president of the Students’ Union at the University said people will be respected whatever their views on the vaccine.

She said: “I’ve had both my jabs. It is a very controversial issue and there are differences of opinions. Some are for and some are against.

“It is very good the university is giving students the opportunity to get the vaccine. If people want to take it, they can on all three campuses.

“If there is anyone who doesn’t want to take it, then we respect their decision.”

Councillor Stephen Craddock, Walsall Council’s portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said after next week people will still be able to get their jabs at the vaccination centre in the Saddlers’ Centre or on a vaccine bus.

He said: “There is data that suggests younger people might not get as sick with the virus as older people and they are less likely to need hospitalisation.

“But that doesn’t mean young people can’t get Covid-19 and potentially spread it on to other family members.

“Don’t wait to get the virus to see how it is going to affect you. You may be at higher risk than you think.

“If you are over 18 you must get two doses for maximum benefit and to protect yourself, your friends and your family.