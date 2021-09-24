School pals from Walsall to have locks cut for charity

Arla Farley, nine, and Lottie Giles-Dawson, 10, from Aldridge will be donating their hair to the Little Princess Trust

Arla Farley, aged nine, and her friend Lottie Giles-Dawson, aged 10, have already successfully appealed to pupils and staff at Cooper and Jordan CE Primary School to provide sponsorship.

Now they are preparing to take their fundraising appeal to shoppers at Morrisons in Aldridge on October 9 and meanwhile have appealed to business bosses to come forward to donate funds.

The two girls plan to have their hair cut for The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who lose their hair while undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

It relies solely on the efforts of community fundraisers and receives no formal funding.

Already Arla and Lottie have raised a staggering £728 and hope that business bosses in the Aldridge area will also get behind the challenge and add to their sponsorship.

The dynamic duo have also gained money from door-to-door donations.

They plan to have their locks cut by hairdressers at The Sanctuary in Aldridge during the afternoon of October 14.

At present Arla's hair measures nine-and-a-half inches long and Lottie' locks are 17 inches long.

Mother-of-two Josephine Farley, a 45-year-old estate planner, said: "I lost a very close friend, Kayleigh Moseley, who was 34 years old and a mother-of-four, to cancer in March this year and my daughter, Arla, was aware of how difficult it was for her when she lost her hair through treatment.

"Arla decided to raise funds and to concentrate on The Little Princess Trust charity which helps children undergoing treatment.

"Her friend, Lottie, agreed to join her in the challenge.

"Initially they thought of having pixie cuts but now think that might be too severe and that they may settle for short bobs."