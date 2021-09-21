Acorns Children’s Hospice branch reopens doors for overnight stays

Esme and her mother Jenna at the facility. Photo: Acorns

Acorns Children's Hospice in Selly Oak temporarily closed in March last year as part of the charity's response to help the NHS amid Covid-19.

It saw care transferred to its hospices in Walsall and Worcester whilst the facility was offered to the NHS to provide additional beds for patients.

Now the facility on Oak Tree Lane has reopened its doors for overnight stays which will enable families a chance to rest and re-charge their batteries.

Lindsey Homer, head nurse at Acorns in Birmingham based in the facility, said: "I can’t express how overjoyed we are to welcome children back to their local hospice for overnight stays. We know from speaking to parents and carers that the pandemic has been unbelievably challenging for many of the families we support.

"The local children and families who need us are the sole reason this hospice exists, and we’ve really missed having them stay with us. Seeing these corridors once again filled with laughter, smiles and lots of love brings so much joy – it’s what makes this hospice a home from home."

Over the course of the pandemic, Acorns in Birmingham has gradually re-introduced day services at the facility, including vital hydrotherapy and music therapy sessions, as well as Stay and Play groups to help bring families together in a secure environment. Families have also had access to the hospice gardens to enjoy precious time together in a safe outdoor space.

During the height of the crisis, Acorns staff and volunteers mobilised to deliver care packages of essential items directly to the front doors of families across Birmingham and the West Midlands who were shielding their poorly children at home.

Lindsey added: "I’m so proud of everything our hospice teams have achieved over the past 18 months. The level of care and support they have been able to provide during the most challenging conditions we have ever experienced at Acorns, is amazing.

"Our nurses and health care assistants have been incredible, agreeing to change their place of work from Birmingham to Worcester or Walsall. For most of them, this has involved significant additional travel time, and yet they have done this gladly.

"We look forward to welcoming more children and families back to Acorns in Birmingham as we continue to restore even more of our hospice services."

Acorns made the decision to temporarily close its hospice in Birmingham – for the first time in its 30-year history – and offer the facility for use in the wider NHS response, due its close proximity to large acute trusts in the city.

The move allowed Acorns to continue to prioritise children’s hospice care for the most vulnerable children and families and adapt its services to meet the sudden demand for remote support.

Acorns Children’s Hospice relies on fundraising and donations to provide its lifeline care and support. It costs the charity £7,000 each day to run one of its three hospices.