Couple complete climb for Walsall church boiler

By Deborah HardimanWalsallPublished:

A pair of climbing enthusiasts have so far raised almost £600 after taking on a sponsored trek up Ben Nevis.

Jessica and John Kirby
Jessica and John Kirby

Jessica and John Kirby took on the challenge to help raise funds for Walsall’s Green Lane Baptist Church which has launched an appeal to help cover the cost of a new boiler.

The couple completed the climb last week and so far attracted £580 towards their £1,000 target to boost the efforts of the church which home to community project Mend-It.

The new boiler has been installed at a cost of £17,000 at the premises in Burrowes Street off the A34 Green Lane, but has exacerbated financial pressures already created by the Covid-19 lock downs when the worship centre was closed for events.

Supporters can donate via gofundme.com/f/help-green-lane-baptist-church-pay-for-new-boiler?

Or by posting a cheque payable to Green Lane Baptist Church marking the words ‘boiler fund’ on the rear to the building in Burrowes Street, Walsall, WS2 8NX.

"Thank you very much for the prayers and support with our Ben Nevis fundraiser. We completed the challenge on Tuesday and arrived back home late Thursday.

"The weather was very good and the views were breathtaking," Mrs Kirby says.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News