Couple complete climb for Walsall church boiler

Jessica and John Kirby

Jessica and John Kirby took on the challenge to help raise funds for Walsall’s Green Lane Baptist Church which has launched an appeal to help cover the cost of a new boiler.

The couple completed the climb last week and so far attracted £580 towards their £1,000 target to boost the efforts of the church which home to community project Mend-It.

The new boiler has been installed at a cost of £17,000 at the premises in Burrowes Street off the A34 Green Lane, but has exacerbated financial pressures already created by the Covid-19 lock downs when the worship centre was closed for events.

Supporters can donate via gofundme.com/f/help-green-lane-baptist-church-pay-for-new-boiler?

Or by posting a cheque payable to Green Lane Baptist Church marking the words ‘boiler fund’ on the rear to the building in Burrowes Street, Walsall, WS2 8NX.

"Thank you very much for the prayers and support with our Ben Nevis fundraiser. We completed the challenge on Tuesday and arrived back home late Thursday.