Ben and Noah Dyas

Members of the senior management team from Abacus Wealth Services are increasing their summer activity to raise donations for Acorns Children’s Hospice in Walsall as part of a year-long programme to support the good cause.

They have already raised more than half of the target of £20,000 they set themselves to contribute to Acorns, in addition to a £7,000 corporate donation made earlier this year, with a charity bike ride among the challenges planned for the coming weeks.

Managing director Nigel Round, financial advisers Ben Dyas and Daniel Paton, along with Nigel’s son Michael Round who is joining Abacus as a financial adviser, will put their fear of heights to one side this weekend for the skydive, which will take place at an airfield near Swansea.

The Abacus senior managers, who are normally based at their offices in Two Woods Lane, will do their tandem jumps on Saturday. Once the skydive is complete, Ben plans to follow it up with a 100-mile charity bike ride, to be undertaken with his 11-year-old son Noah, while his colleagues are planning more challenges.

Mr Round said the Abacus team were motivated to help Acorns by raising funds: “We have respect for the bravery shown by the children and families who rely on Acorns and appreciate the work which the charity does for so many. It was important for us as a Black Country business with strong links in the local business community to help raise funds for such a good local cause.”

Mr Dyas said: “We have all been moved by the bravery of the Acorns children and their families, so it has been gratifying to raise funds for their work. As a team we enjoy helping people, so it has been great to take on new challenges for a worthy cause.”

Mr Paton added: “Working with a range of clients, we are used to getting involved in new situations but nothing quite as daunting as jumping from a plane. We are pleased to be able to raise funds for Acorns as we all recognise the amazing work they do across the region.”

Abacus Wealth Services signed up as a corporate partner for Acorns, making the hospice charity their 2021 worthy cause for fundraising and other support including volunteering