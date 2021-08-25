MP in call for 'guarantee' that students will not miss out on opportunities

Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz

Valerie Vaz said she was concerned that the awarding of this summer's A-level and BTEC grades had "exacerbated inequalities in education", after it emerged that the increase in 'A' grades was 50 per cent higher among private schools.

She said disadvantaged pupils were being "increasingly out performed by their more advantaged peers" and called for the Government to make sure young people are not denied education, training or employment opportunities.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the Government is planning to return to exams as a form of assessment next year, but that ministers may fall back on a contingency plan "largely based around teacher-assessed grades".

Ms Vaz, the Labour MP for Walsall South, said she was "very proud" of the efforts of students, teaching staff and parents during the pandemic.

"I am concerned that the awarding of grades this summer has exacerbated inequalities in education," she added.

"The increase in 'A' grades is 50 per cent higher among private schools, while black students, students on free school meals and in areas of high deprivation are being increasingly out performed by their more advantaged peers.

Gavin Williamson said the Government was working hard to ensure as many students as possible get into university

"The Government’s inadequate recovery plan will also see half a million students leave school this summer without any support to recover lost learning or boost their wellbeing.

"I am calling on the Government to support all students with a next step guarantee, so no young person loses out on future opportunities because of the pandemic."

South Staffordshire MP Mr Williamson said the Government had put in place a system to "make sure grades are double-checked", and was "working hard behind the scenes with the higher education sector" to ensure as many students as possible can take up a place in university.