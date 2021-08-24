Council staff return planned in push for 'normality'

Council committee meetings have been taking place in Walsall's 'cavernous' Town Hall

At Walsall Council from September 1 more face-to-face meetings will take place and some employees will return to council buildings, the authority's leader Mike Bird has said.

It comes after Councillor Pete Smith led calls for councils across the country to get back to normal following 17 months of disruption caused by the pandemic.

Like the vast majority of local authorities, staff at Walsall Council have been working from home since the start of the first lockdown last year. Initially most council meetings took place remotely, with some moving into venues including the Town Hall since restrictions were lifted.

In a letter to Councillor Bird, Mr Smith, an independent councillor for Blakenall, said it was "ridiculous" that small groups of councillors were holding committee meetings in the "cavernous" Town Hall - particularly when the House of Commons was now "packed to the rafters".

He also called for the return of staff to council buildings, saying members of the public were "having great difficulty" accessing officials regarding public services.

"I am fearful that some will try to justify the continuation – possibly even the permanent continuation – of what many people are now perceiving as a “cosy way of working” for some but a great inconvenience for the many," Mr Smith added.

"I am calling for the leader of the council to get this council back to normal as a matter of urgency. It’s time councillors and council officials were back to the workplace."

Mr Bird said he agreed with Mr Smith. "I have taken the matter up with the officers and at this point in time they are saying public health is more important than rushing to get back to work," he said.

"However, from September 1 things are changing and we will be using the committee room structure that we have for meetings.

"We'll also be looking at bringing people back into the building. There is a report going to cabinet which is looking at blended working going forward.

"There will still be some people working from home when there is no reason for them to be there in person.

"We do need to get back to normal, but it must be done as safely as possible."