Road closures announced for major cycling tour event

Former world champion Lizzie Deignan of Trek-Segafredo wins a stage of the Women's Tour in June 2019

Walsall has been chosen to host the second stage of the Women's Tour in October, with cycling fans from all over the country expected to descend on the town.

Now council chiefs have announced details of roads that will be closed on and around the route in Walsall town centre and Aldridge, on October 5.

In the town centre Lichfield Street will close between 5am and 7pm from its junction with The Arboretum to its junction with Bridge Street.

A section of Bridge Street will be closed around Ablewell Street from 1pm to 3.30pm, while Ablewell Street will close from 1pm to 3pm from its junction with Bridge Street to its junction with Springhill Road.

At the same time Springhill Road will be closed from its junction with Ablewell Street to its junction with Birmingham Road.

In Aldridge closures will take place from 10.30am to 2pm on a section of Walsall Road, Bosty Lane, Barr Common Road, Erdington Road and Aldridge Road.

Bridle Lane will close from its junction with Aldridge Road to its junction with Beacon Road, and there will also be closures on Little Johnsons Lane, Sutton Road and Longwood Lane.

Short term roadblocks will be in place between 10.45am and 11.15am on Broadway North, Lichfield Street, Mellish Road and Aldridge Road; and from 2pm to 2.20pm on sections of Sutton Road.

The race, which was delayed from June and is considered the UK's most prestigious cycling race, starts in Bicester on October 4 and is due to finish in Felixstowe on October 9.

It will feature many of the sport's best riders representing 12 of the top 15 teams in the world.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Deputy Leader of Walsall Council, said the council was looking forward to welcoming cycling fans to the town in October.

"I’m sure the people of Walsall and the wider region will turn out in numbers to cheer the riders on," he added.