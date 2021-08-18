Parade to be thrown for Olympic home town hero Ben Whittaker

Ben Whittaker with his silver medal.

The event in Darlaston, Walsall, is to celebrate him achieving a silver medal the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The parade will start at Darlaston Town Hall at 11am and work its way in a circular route through the town.

Ben will be driven in a vintage car before enjoying a private reception of tea and cakes, hosted by Walsall's Mayor, with Ben's family and friends in attendance.

Walsall's mayor, Councillor Rose Burley, hopes people will line the streets to give Ben a hero's welcome.

The vintage car that will be used

The map of the parade route

Councillor Burley said: "It is indeed an honour to celebrate Ben’s achievement in Tokyo and to do so in Darlaston his home town.

"His determination and dedication is proof that believing in one’s own ability is definitely the only way to success. Well done Ben, keep believing."

Sharon Felton, from Darlaston All Active, added: "We at Darlaston Town Hall are honoured to host our Olympians homecoming.

"Ben is a pillar of the community and what he has achieved is outstanding.

"He is an inspiration to all especially the young people of our local area.