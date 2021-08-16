A vet book, written especially for Walsall boy Daniel

Sara Meredith and her son Daniel

Sara Meredith, aged 45, from Walsall, has four grown up daughters but her son, Daniel, aged seven, has very complex needs.

He was born at 27 weeks and suffered trauma to his brain and damage to his pituitary gland.

Daniel is registered blind and due to the damage to his brain cannot move freely and is confined to a wheelchair.

He also suffers from cerebral palsy, epilepsy and chronic lung disease among many other health problems.

Sara said: "I have always written things for the children and both myself and husband, Alan, aged 50, have been shielding since last March.

"It was during this time that I realised Daniel was obsessed with watching Peter Wright, the Yorkshire Vet, on television.

"He said 'moo' before he said 'mum'.

"I have been writing books for my children for years and decided to write one for Daniel and he loved it and wanted more.

"A friend suggested that I should submit it for publishing and Olympus offered me a contract.

"It is a realisation of mine to write a book and after this last year seeing it in print and holding a copy in my hands is incredible.

"The book, Daniel and the vet was released last week and I feel guilty when I confess that it took me only one afternoon to write.

"I have been writing stories for the children for 23 years but never before have I had the confidence to send anything to a publisher.

"The illustrator for the book is Caroline Iverson, from Tamworth, who is also a mother who has a child with complex needs.

"I wanted Daniel to have his dreams and through the book he can become his hero.

"He is blind and in a wheelchair but that is the main thing about books, they enable you to be whoever you want to become."