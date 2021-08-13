HMO proposed for Walsall house

A house in Sandwell Street, Walsall, which could be converted into a HMO. Photo: Google Maps

Walsall Council planners are considering an application to turn the property in Sandwell Street into a nine bed house of multiple occupancy.

Developer Talati Investments said it is looking to provide much needed social housing to the area.

The proposal will see rooms within the existing building converted into bedrooms while occupants will be able to use one of the three full bathrooms.

The company also said they will carry out improvements to the property to raise its ‘EPC rating’ which judges the energy efficiency.

In the application, they said: “The property will be a HMO for social housing which will accommodate nine residents helping the council with its social commitments. The property has a generous footprint. It is 138 square meters.

“The property will comply/exceed with all HMO rules and the design of the living area and kitchen/diner has been carefully planned to satisfy these requirements.

“The communal space of 27sqm is greater than the requirement for six to 10 residents.

“We have also consulted the HMO officer from Walsall council to take her advice before proposing the changes for planning permission.

“The property is currently rated F in the EPC. With initiatives like central heating, loft insulation, double glazing of windows and new insulated plaster boards on the external walls we will be substantially improving the EPC rating.

“We have made the investment with the intention of making the property green and comfortable for the new tenants who will live here.

“The property will have two parking spaces at the rear, to take off pressure from the Sandwell street which has free off-street parking. The rear fence will be gated to ensure security of the residents.