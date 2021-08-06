Long-serving Walsall councillor suspended by the Labour Party over allegations over Islamophobia

Councillor Ian Robertson, who represents the Blakenall ward in Walsall, is currently being investigated by officials after a complaint was made.

It is understood he is administratively suspended, although this does not prevent him from carrying out his normal duties as a Walsall councillor.

It has since been revealed a social media post by Councillor Robertson in which he posted a photo and full address of a house suspected of breaking Covid rules, before following up with a comment about Muslims is what prompted the official complaint.

A now-deleted Facebook post by Councillor Ian Robertson

Councillor Robertson said he had received support from many who said the allegation against him was unfounded. He also said the loss of his uncle and the fact Covid prevented a funeral service had triggered the Facebook post on March 20, which he removed soon after.

A now-deleted Facebook post by Councillor Ian Robertson

The post said: “Look how this house is breaking Covid rules. 18 cars outside and they have the cheek to place a disinfecting bottle on door step for visitors and a keep your distance note on the front door. We along here obey the rules but some feel they are above the law.”

A follow-up message read: "Annoyed as had to not hold any funeral for my uncle who died in Covid. This family has no right to break rules. Same for Muslims who also sometimes break the number rules."

This prompted criticism from other Facebook users who raised concerns that it could incite hateful behaviour.

Regarding the post, Councillor Robertson said: “I lost my uncle and couldn’t hold a funeral for him because of the rules which I think triggered me off to feel quite cross about it.

“I know the family very well and had a chat with them. We haven’t fallen out about it at all. I took (the post) down as I didn’t want to cause any embarrassment at all to the family.”

He added: “I’ve had loads of people writing in to protest about the suspension – many people from the Labour party, many Muslims friends of mine and even a large number of the Conservative party who are amazed that someone had made some allegation which was totally unfounded.

“The fact I’ve been to Pakistan and Kashmir half a dozen times, helped rebuild a school there and held free health camps, it seems incredible that one could be accused of Islamophobia.”

Councillor Robertson, a member of Labour for almost 40 years, has represented the area from 1999 to 2012 – when he lost his seat – and again from 2014 onwards. He sits on the audit committee, health and wellbeing board, local outbreak engagement board and planning committee on the council – and has previously been the agent for Valerie Vaz, MP for Walsall South.