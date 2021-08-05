Walsall's midwifery led-unit to temporarily close on Friday days after home births suspended

Mothers-to-be who were booked in at the unit are being contacted and offered alternative options once it closes at 5pm on Friday, health chiefs say.

One of the options include the use of the midwifery led-unit at New Cross Hospital, with the move coming days after home births were suspended.

Carla Jones-Charles, divisional director of midwifery at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said of the unit's closure: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause.

"The safety of women and babies using our maternity services continues to be our number one priority. To do so we want to make sure we have the very best teams in the right place and are consolidating our services to ensure we continue to deliver high-quality, safe, birthing experiences.

"Any women already booked to deliver at the MLU within the next few weeks will be contacted to discuss their options. Antenatal and postnatal sessions will however continue as normal and mums-to-be should contact their community midwife if they have any concerns or questions."