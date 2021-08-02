Retiring deputy headteacher at Walsall primary school says goodbye to pupils with tea party

Retiring deputy head Isobel Burton with pupils at Chuckery Primary School, Walsall..

Mother-of- two Isobel Burton found a "a delightful surprise" as each year group bubble of pupils at Chuckery Primary School presented a performance of poetry, dance or drama in the grounds.

Isobel, aged 63, from Aldridge, worked at the school from 1985 to 2006 as a teacher and then left to take a post as an assistant headteacher at Pheasey Park Farm Primary School in Birmingham.

However, the pull of Chuckery proved so great that she returned as deputy headteacher in 2012.

During her teaching career she has taught pupils, who have gone on to become parents and even grandparents.

She said: "I have decided to retire so that I can spend more time cycling and walking with my husband, Nick, who is a semi-retired consultant engineer.

"We spend nearly every weekend cycling 80 to 100 miles or doing a spot of hill-walking.

"Retirement will enable me to do more of what I enjoy at weekends.

"However, I will miss the children, parents and staff as this is a very supportive community.

"Although I do not live nearby I feel very much part of the community and I hope to return for visits.

"I really enjoyed the tea party as it was such a lovely and kind thing for the children to do."

James Pearce, headteacher of the school which has 450 pupils, aged between two and 11-years-old, said: "Isobel is really an integral part of the school.

"Not only has she taught pupils, but those who have gone on to become parents and even children of grandparents.she taught.