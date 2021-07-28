Islamic centre becomes part of friend-making network

L-R: Shaz Akhtar (Black Country Near Neighbours Co-Ordinator), Carrie Blount (Places of Welcome Facilitator), back L-R: Maulana Bashie Salle (Bilal Trustee), Suleman Salloo (Volunteer), Maulana Ebrahim Esakjee..

Bilal Academy in Milton Street is now among some 400 Places of Welcome across England and Wales and is open to anyone.

Then Islamic centre says it is embracing the ethos of 'Place, People, Provision, Presence and Participation', that it is accessible and hospitable, open to all, is a place where people listen, offers free refreshments and recognises that everyone attending will bring talents, skills and experiences that they might be willing to share.

Maulana Ebrahim Esakjee, Place of Welcome Host and Trustee of Bilal Academy said: “I am happy to host a Place of Welcome after the difficult times we have had, to bring the community together and put a smile on people’s faces and they will leave feeling better”,

Shaz Akhtar – Black Country Near Neighbours Coordinator added: “Always a pleasure to be working closely with the Bilal Academy trustees and volunteers.

“They are always striving to bring communities together in Palfrey and beyond.

“A Place of Welcome in the heart of Palfrey is definitely a plus here!

“Well done to the team at Bilal Academy.”

Carrie Blount, Places of Welcome Facilitator for the Black Country, said she is “absolutely delighted” to welcome Bilal Academy to the Places of Welcome network.

“Their enthusiasm for engaging and enhancing their community, regardless of the race, gender and background closely aligns with Transforming Communities Together’s vision to support all people and communities to thrive and flourish,” she said.