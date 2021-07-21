New defibrillator for venue following charity football match

ISSA FC go on the attack on a hot morning

The London Midland Railway Club Association (LMRCA) Club in Walsall was the venue for a fundraising football match in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The event on Sunday saw the Independent Saddlers Supporters Association (I.S.S.A) football club take on a Majestic All Stars team, followed by a charity auction, with all funds going to the British Heart Foundation.

Other events on the day included a barbecue throughout the day, bouncy castle, disco, an ice-cream van and an evening buffet with all food provided by the Royal Oak Pub and more than 200 people were in attendance.

Organiser Scott Finch took part in the match as a member of the Majestic team, made up of members of coach and holidays firm Majestic Travel.

He said that while he was feeling the effects of the game in his legs, he was delighted at how well the day had gone.

I.S.S.A FC (in white) and Majestic All Stars (in blue) take to the field

More than 200 people were in attendance for the event

He said: "I feel really good and proud of the efforts of everyone who helped out with the event and the sponsors, although I personally am very stiff and can't move my legs or my feet.

"I'm over the moon at what we were able to achieve on Sunday and that we've been able to raise £4,260 and also provide a defibrillator which was donated to us to give to the Railway Club.

"It makes me proud to see the local community come together as well and enjoy the day out and I hope we can do more of these events in the future across the region."

One of the sponsors of the event was the Royal Oak and pub operator Alex Shuttleworth said she was delighted to help out with an event like this.

She said: "It was wonderful to see so many people out today and to sponsor an event such as this is absolutely priceless.

"When Scott asked us if we would contribute to this, we didn't even give it a second thought as the British Heart Foundation is a charity very close to mine.