Black Sabbath tribute act performs at nursing home as part of birthday treat for resident

Kevin Watkins, now aged 61, with the band Forever Sabbath for the 'Rock at Rushall' event

Forever Sabbath performed at Rushall Nursing Home, in Rushall, Walsall, for 61-year-old and youngest resident Kevin Watkins.

The event had been due to be held for his 60th birthday – last year during lockdown – and has been rearranged a total of three times.

But staff at the nursing home were determined to properly celebrate Mr Watkins' birthday through the special event held on Saturday.

With Forever Sabbath is care home resident 83-year-old Anne Thomas

Residents have a dance

Rhiannon Weaver, activity coordinator, said: "Last year one of our youngest residents, Kevin, turned 60 and he likes rock music and his favourite band is Black Sabbath.

"He's a nursing home resident and takes part in sensory activities – and a concert is very sensory. He had the big birthday during lockdown and we thought 'let's go for it and do something'.

"I spoke to his sister and we said 'could we get the band?'. We booked it for his birthday but it was cancelled and now it's finally gone ahead this time – a case of third time lucky.

"He loved it and some of the residents were out too and we knew it was going to be a Marmite activity, but some of the residents really shocked me – I never expected some of them to stay out and listen to it, they really really enjoyed it.

"We had some families come, we had up to 30 people outside in the garden, and it was just really nice and it's the most normal we've felt in a while – care homes have been under such strict restrictions, so it's nice to have some normality."