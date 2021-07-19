To beer or not to be beer? Shakespeare group takes over Walsall pub

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 14/07/21 .Andrew Clayton, has organised a Shakespeare read through group called 'You're Bard' at the Wheatsheaf pub, Walsall..

The Wheatsheaf on Birmingham Road is hosting monthly table readings of Shakespeare’s plays and anyone is welcome to come along and join in.

“Your Bard” sees roles drawn out of a hat with participants reading them throughout, a pint in one hand, a copy of the play in the other.

The first event on Wednesday, June 30 was a full read-through of “Much Ado About Nothing” and was attended by “half-a-dozen enthusiastic readers”.

The table read, where the lines are spoken, not acted, began at 7pm and finished shortly after 10pm, with each reader taking on several parts to cover all the roles.

“It was immense fun,” said organiser Andrew Clayton, 41, from Aldridge.

“It was easy, there’s no pressure.

"It's somewhere between the loudest book club in the world, and that first ever time a theatre company works through the script.

“We know there are plenty of people who like a bit of comedy and want to read Shakespeare with others, but find actual theatre a bit intimidating.

“By sitting around with a pint and a book and enjoying the story together, we learn and listen and entertain one another.

“We also do a small collection for Ablewell Advice, a foodbank that the pub supports.”

Andrew heard about the activity at a wedding and thought it would be great so he approached the landlord at The Wheatsheaf pub who agreed to host it.

“The Wheatsheaf has a reputation for the arts and the community, and for doing something different,” added Andrew.

The first reading included a GCSE student anxiously awaiting his results and a retired English teacher.

Once coronavirus restrictions are lifted it is hoped the pub’s main room will be filled with readers and listeners once a month.

The Wheatsheaf has already booked two more dates, with The Tempest being read on Wednesday, July 28.