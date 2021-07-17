People flock to beauty spots as temperature soars in Black Country and Staffordshire

Joggers enjoy the hot weather at Walsall Arboretum.

Temperatures soared to highs of 29C (84.2F) in most parts of the region on Saturday with the same expected on Sunday by weather experts.

And it is set to remain hot for the remainder of next week with highs of around 26C (78.8F) expected each day, the Met Office has predicted.

Brothers Blake Harvey, aged eight, and Noah Harvey, aged four, in the wildflowers at Walsall Arboretum.

The weather has led to people and families visiting Walsall Arboretum and other popular destinations to make the most of the glorious sunshine.

Karl Denver with his grandson Elijah.

Meanwhile health leaders urged people to take extra care during the warm weather – with a warning being issued by Public Health England.

Kay, Killian, aged four, and Matt Dore enjoy the hot weather.

Ruth Edwards, GP and chairwoman of Dudley Commissioning Board, said: "While many people enjoy hot weather, high temperatures can be dangerous especially for people who may be particularly vulnerable, such as older people, young children and those with serious illness.

Joggers enjoy the hot weather at Walsall Arboretum.

"Everyone can enjoy the sun safely by keeping out of the heat during the hottest times of the day, avoiding sunburn and staying hydrated with lots of cool drinks. If you do need to go out make sure you apply sunscreen regularly, stay in the shade as much as possible and take plenty of water with you.

Cha Roisin walks next to roses at Walsall Arboretum in the glorious sunshine.

"Try to also keep indoor areas as cool as possible by closing curtains or blinds in rooms that face the sun."

Older people who live alone and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk in spells of hot weather – with heat causing dehydration, heatstroke and heat exhaustion, as well as making heat and breathing problems worse.

Walsall Arboretum's lake in the sun.

Dr Edwards added: "Heat can affect anyone, however it’s more likely to have a serious impact on older people and those with health conditions. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer and, if you’re able to, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.

"Being prepared is absolutely key, so before the even hotter weather arrives in the next few days, we’d encourage everyone to think about what they can do to protect themselves and others to ensure everyone stays safe and well."

People who feel dizzy, weak, or have a headache and intense thirst should visit NHS 111 online or call 111 for more advice.