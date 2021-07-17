Church ready for first fundraising event in two years

Holy Ascension Community Church in Bloxwich is getting ready to hold its summer fete, its first event in more than two years., Patricia Bird and Brenda Hateley are pictured with some of the tombola prizes on offer

Holy Ascension Church in Bloxwich will hold its summer fair on Saturday, July 17 on the grounds of the church on Sanstone Road to help raise funds for the church and the community.

The fair will be the first time the church has been able to welcome groups of people since 2019 due to Covid restrictions and lockdown and will be kept entirely outdoors to follow Government guidelines on social distancing.

District Church Council secretary Susan Howles said the church was cautious, but optimistic about putting on such an event.

She said: "Obviously, we're still concerned about the government guidelines and doing everything in the correct way, but we're just hoping it will be a success for the church and the community.

"We're excited to be able to hold this event and while it's not going to be as big as it normally is, we're going to do it and hope the weather is good for us."

The fair will feature stalls which include cakes, a chocolate tombola, gardening and plants, Bric-a-brac and refreshments.

There will also be games for children, a barbecue, a hamper raffle and a name the doll competition, will all proceeds from the day going towards the church and three charities to be named at a later date.

Mrs Howles said it was nice to be able to get back to a sense of normality, having been unable to run any events over the last year.

She said: "Last year, it was completely out of the question to hold something like this as we weren't even really worshipping in the church.

"We're being cautious and running everything outside, but we're excited about being able to run it.

"I'd say to people who are planning to come to enjoy their day out in the sunshine and support us in their local community."