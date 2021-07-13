Boxer's father opens new Waslall community hub

Tyson Fury's father John Fury opens the new Community and Wellbeing Hub in Walsall. Photo: Lisa Bedi Photography

The Community and Wellbeing Hub in Walsall is an initiative by Midlands Langar Seva Society (MLSS), the country’s leading hunger prevention and food donation charity.

It will contain an all-encompassing state-of-the-art gym, studios for workout and creative classes, an on-site physiotherapist, social meeting and work space, music studio and an on-site café run by volunteers with learning or social difficulties.

Randhir Heer, CEO of MLSS, said the aims of the centre were to help people both physically and mentally.

He said: "The aim is wellbeing and tackling mental health issues, especially in this day and age, and building confidence, especially among younger people who are suffering from bullying.

"It will also be a community hub where people can have a place to go, particularly the elderly generation who have been at home in isolation over the last year.

"We want this to be a place for everyone and somewhere where they can come and enjoy a coffee or play a game and come together with the community."

The hub, on Bloxwich Road, was officially opened by John Fury, the father of two-time heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Mr Fury also unveiled a special plaque and hand-painted mural of his son within the Boxing Gym.

It displayed his inspirational quote: "If I can show the world that you can come back from it (depression), and get back in shape and to the top, then anybody can do it."

Mr Heer said the link with John Fury had come from members of MLSS who had worked with him on events and had spoken to him about Tyson Fury's own struggles with mental health.

He said Tyson Fury's story fit the narrative of what he wanted to achieve with the hub.

"Tyson went through his own demons, coming back from the dead after ballooning up to 27 stone and getting back into the ring, and that can only give people hope," he said.

"We want to promote mental wellbeing as well as physical, so we're opening up to the community, including Livingston House in Birmingham, which is one of the biggest rehab centres in the West Midlands.

"We'll provide rooms where they can come and have one-to-one chats or watch a film, they'll have access to music studios and boxing classes and so many other activities.

"It all fits with the idea of Langar Seva and Sikhism as it's not just about feeding the body, it's about feeding the mind as well."