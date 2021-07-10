Walsall trust nurse from Italy has the best of both worlds for Euros final

Stefano Oggiano, a senior infection nurse, and Amy Wallett, head of infection prevention and control at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust

Stefano Oggiano, a senior infection nurse at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, from Rome, will be watching the final with husband Dr Aiden Plant, 33, a consultant microbiologist at Black Country Pathology Services.

But the 29-year-old admits to having divided loyalties – having been a regular at the Stadio Olimpico supporting Roma until he moved to England. He has enjoyed plenty of Euros banter with his manager, England fan Amy Wallett, 31, head of infection prevention and control at the trust.

Stefano said: "We have a WhatsApp group and after someone replied that England had been waiting 55 years for this moment, I cheekily replied that as an Italian, I wouldn’t know about that.

“Up to now I have been supporting both teams, and after being here for six years, I would be happy for either team to win.

"But ideally I want Italy to win and think we will win 2-1.

"We have got a good team and we’ve been playing well for a while, so we’ve got a good chance. It will be interesting to see what happens."

He added: “As soon as the Euros started I have been watching the games. Aiden isn’t so much of a football fan but he’s got more and more into it as the competition has gone on and we have seen the matches with his family and really enjoyed it.

“I have been here for six years so if England win I would be happy for them, especially as it’s been 55 years since they have been in a final. If they win I shall have a pint to celebrate!”

Amy has had a recent close encounter with the Three Lions team – after meeting former England international Jamie Redknapp. She was on a weekend break in Edinburgh with partner Steve Boden watching the British Lions rugby game against Japan when she spotted the former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder, who was filming League Of Their Own, at half-time.

During the weekend, she accepted Steve’s proposal of marriage so she has another big date to look forward to.

Amy said: “I am still deciding whether to invite Stefano to the wedding! I think we will win 2-1 on Sunday but like Wednesday, I think it will go to extra-time.”

For Stefano, the huge interest in the game here reminds him of Italy, where his miother, brother, sister, two nephews and a niece all live. He hasn’t seen any of his family there for two and a half years.

“I’ve got a collection of signed photos of Francesco Totti (Roma’s most famous player) at home – he used to live close to the area where I grew up and a friend of mine is a relative of his,” said Stefano.