'Let's get Kaned' beer flies off shelves ahead of Euro final

Walsall AJ's ales 'let's get Kaned' ale is flying off the shelves. Pictured, Andy and Charlotte Dukes.

The "Let's get Kaned" ale from AJ's Ales has proved to be a big seller for the Walsall-based brewers since the start of the tournament, due to the goalscoring exploits of the England captain Harry Kane.

Co-owner Andy Dukes said the ale had first been brewed during the 2018 World Cup, where Harry Kane was top scorer with six goals, and said it had sold well then.

He said: "Pubs came to us and said it had sold very well in cask, so we had it bottled this year for the tournament.

"For the last month, we've been selling bag in a box, mini kegs and bottled beers and that has been one of the most popular ales because of the name and how it tastes.

"It's one I would recommend drinking at room temperature and poured into a glass."

Mr Duke described "Let's get Kaned" as a fruity-tasting ale with lemon and tropical flavours, brewed using tropical hops and having a strength of around five percent.

The 38-year-old, who co-owns the brewery with his wife Charlotte, said business had been good during the tournament for AJ's Ales, with lots of the ales on offer selling well.

He said it was a relief to be as busy as he had been after a difficult year.

He said: "It's been a massive boost to us as the majority of our sales are to pubs and with everything being closed for the best part of the year, we've been doing mainly home delivery.

"That's meant selling mini kegs and bottled beers, but we're pleased to be able to sell more beers to pubs now, as well as welcome people back to our tap room.

"The game on Wednesday was great as well because the phone hasn't stopped ringing and we've taken on so many orders."

Mr Duke said he was confident of an England win on Sunday and had a message for Harry Kane.