Gold man of Streetly goes up for auction to help air ambulance

The gold man of Streetly statue used for air ambulance fundraising, and which is currently based at Blackwood Butchers, is being auctioned for charity at Streetly walking market on Sunday, July 18. Pictured giving the gold man a respray and polish in readiness for the auction are butcher Scott Murcott and Air Ambulance critical care paramedic Steve Mitchell.

The mannequin, which stands at more than four feet high, was produced by local artist James Wilkes, originally as a likeness to former MP Ed Balls for a 2014 Rave in Digbeth.

Eventually the child-sized figure ended up in a garage for several years and was going to be discarded into a skip.

He was rescued by a landscaper who placed it on his front lawn for a joke and eventually the mannequin gained a life on social media with someone taking him on trips to the beach and elsewhere.

For some time the Gold Man of Streetly, as he has become known, has been in the custody of Blackwood Butchers of Streetly Limited.

Now they plan to raffle or auction him off to raise funds for charity during The Streetly Walking Market event on July 18.

Butcher Scott Murcott, aged 38, said: "He has become a celebrity in his own right and I am sure there are people out there who would love to own the mannequin.

"He has been in our care since April but we now hope he will find another new home while raising money for this important charity.

"The mannequin has already led an interesting life of his own and after being rescued from going into a skip has found his way to Barmouth Beach and other places.

"We have had him at the shop as a fun item but now think we can use him to raise vital funds for the charity.