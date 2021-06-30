Epic virtual challenge to mark centenary

The determined team have chosen to travel virtually to Chicago The determined team have chosen to travel virtually to Chicago

They hope to raise £4,000 for local charity, Heart Care, which helps people in the Walsall area who are suffering from heart and lung diseases.

Another beneficiary from the marathon challenge will be the End Polio Now campaign.

The determined team have chosen to travel virtually to Chicago as this was the birthplace of the Rotary organisation and now they hope sponsors will come forward to help them reach their goal.

The challenge will take place over 100 days, until September 24, and Walsall Mayor Rose Burley officially helped launch the event at Calderfields Golf Club.

Even rain could not dampen the enthusiasm of members of Walsall Rotary Club and also Heart Care participants as they began the arduous challenge.

David Trash, Rotary challenge organiser, said: “We are inviting family, friends, supporters and members of the public to walk, run, cycle, swim or exercise bike as few, or as many, miles as they are able to help reach these global miles and our fundraising targets.

"Rotary is all about serving the community and the charities we are raising funds for carry out fantastic work in the community.

"We would really like people to join in the celebration of 100 years of Rotary in Walsall by taking part in the challenge or by sponsoring one of the participants through a justgiving page."

Rina Guddu, community fundraiser for Heart Care (Walsall Rehabilitation and Health Living Trust) said: "We are absolutely thrilled that the Rotarians are doing this.

"They have supported us for a number of years and we were set up 40 years ago by Aldridge Rotary, supported by Walsall.